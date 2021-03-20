DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $1.27 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

