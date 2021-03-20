Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) 1-Day Volume Tops $229.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $42,479.74 and $229.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00461237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.00698374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

