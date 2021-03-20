Decentralized Machine Learning Trading Up 51.7% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $283,717.04 and approximately $3,195.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00653040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00034237 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

