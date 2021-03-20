Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.16 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $30.16 million and $6.45 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00647357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024624 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

