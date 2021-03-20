Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

