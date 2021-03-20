DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 13.7% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005145 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $786,856.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.65 or 0.00456203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.46 or 0.00657408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00075560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,453,039 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.