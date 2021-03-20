DeFiner Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00138763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00665083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,424,526 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

