Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00391407 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005095 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.89 or 0.04612399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.