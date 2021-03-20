DePay Achieves Market Cap of $10.67 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00005931 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $181,237.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.00455885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00139212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00060436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00660550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00074752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.