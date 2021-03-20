DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $324,026.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $215.20 million and $324,026.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00138561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.84 or 0.00666913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00075958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

