Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

