Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.
Shares of RCI opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,225,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
