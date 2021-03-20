Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,225,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.