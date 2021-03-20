Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0262

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 155.2% higher against the US dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $59,128.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

