Dev Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $435,068.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Dev Protocol token can now be bought for about $11.59 or 0.00020039 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $435,068.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 92.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,786,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,245 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

