DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, DEX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $62,072.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00654435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034245 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.