dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Reaches $4.57 on Top Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $41.73 million and $4.79 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $4.57 or 0.00007636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,137,965 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

