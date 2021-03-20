dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00007413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $39.21 million and $4.37 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00637779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,144,060 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

