Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

