DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DSRLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $166.53 on Friday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.06.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

