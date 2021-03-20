Digital Gold Price Reaches $53.54 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $53.54 or 0.00092562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $724,318.96 and approximately $318,126.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00456292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00692374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

