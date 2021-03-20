Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Reaches $605,486.68 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $605,486.68 and $516.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.00397658 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.