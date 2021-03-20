DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.38 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $66.38 million and $1.54 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.03 or 0.00391943 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.34 or 0.04654089 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,405,983 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

