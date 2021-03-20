Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Achieves $304,051.10

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $304,051.10 and approximately $54.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.07 or 0.03112772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00344176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.86 or 0.00926200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00399802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00353317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00267524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021179 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,135,363 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

