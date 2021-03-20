Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $283,369.33 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $283,369.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,635.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.89 or 0.03144646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.15 or 0.00346453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $543.30 or 0.00926557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.93 or 0.00397249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.53 or 0.00372685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00260715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021332 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,131,461 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

