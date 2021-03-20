Digitex (DGTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.35 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 105.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Digitex has traded up 280.4% against the US dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $5.35 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00051996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.00659786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024613 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

