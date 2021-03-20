Digiwage 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar. One Digiwage token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $27,405.49 and $11.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

