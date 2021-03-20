Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $57.18 or 0.00097340 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $972,811.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

