Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006134 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007275 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00184051 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 229.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.