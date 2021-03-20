Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.88

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.88 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 144.90 ($1.89). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 142.20 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,621,962 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138.20 ($1.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.06. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -21.88.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

