DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0821 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,429 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.