DNotes (NOTE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,324.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. DNotes has a market cap of $32,755.34 and approximately $35,324.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DNotes has traded up 82.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.