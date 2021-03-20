Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0886 on Top Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Dock has a total market cap of $58.29 million and $14.71 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00647838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034201 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.