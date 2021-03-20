Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.73 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $168.00 million and approximately $869,998.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

