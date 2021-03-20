DODO (DODO) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, DODO has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $392.53 million and approximately $33.53 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00006745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00455810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00690860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,462,986 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

