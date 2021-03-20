Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $101.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,847 shares of company stock worth $12,240,975. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

