Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $363.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.76 and its 200-day moving average is $385.21. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

