Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $119,784.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.