DPRating (RATING) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $560,473.53 and $1.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00654435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034245 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.