DraftCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $148,188.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

