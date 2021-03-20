Dragonchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $646,367.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 51% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $80.64 million and approximately $646,367.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024591 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033910 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,286,257 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

