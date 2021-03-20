Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

DRETF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

