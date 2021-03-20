DREP (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $99.12 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, DREP has traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $109.72 million and approximately $99.12 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,980,498,404 coins and its circulating supply is 3,967,662,703 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

