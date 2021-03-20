DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,386.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007077 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

