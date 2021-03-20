DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Cap of $87.79 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $84.82 or 0.00144362 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $87.79 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00066244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00680325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00074833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,023 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.