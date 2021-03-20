Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Duke Energy by 375.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 74,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. 11,280,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

