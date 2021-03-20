e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 60.4% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $3.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.84 or 0.00344300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,789 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,490 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

