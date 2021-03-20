Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $136.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,302 shares of company stock worth $20,578,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $3,250,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

