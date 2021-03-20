Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Eaton worth $112,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in Eaton by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

