Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Eaton Vance worth $77,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,464 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,707 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

