Eaton Vance Management Acquires 9,780 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average is $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

